The Boston Bruins’ power play has been one of the best, most lethal units in the NHL to begin the 2019-20 season.

But that wasn’t the case Wednesday night.

Boston dropped its game against the Washington Capitals 3-2 in what could be a potential Eastern Conference Final preview. And while the overall effort from the B’s looked better than their previous three games, it wasn’t enough as their losing streak extended to four games.

Patrice Bergeron appeared to score on the power play in the first period, but a review revealed Jake DeBrusk was offsides. Boston has been plagued by offsides calls other times this season, resulting in an overturned goal. But it wasn’t just that one chance the visitors had with an extra skater.

The power play went 0-for-5 in the loss, which is incredibly uncharacteristic of the Bruins, who boasted the second-best percentage in the league just a week ago, converting nearly 30 percent of their chances. Boston still is boasting an impressive unit, capitalizing on 28 percent of its chance for third in the NHL. But the Black and Gold certainly didn’t look like a team who amassed those kinds of numbers Wednesday night.

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s Bruins-Capitals game:

— This is the first time this season the B’s have lost three straight games in regulation.

— A bright spot for Boston is David Pastrnak ended his four-game drought of not scoring a goal with his team’s first tally in the opening period. He extended his league lead to 26.

— Torey Krug amassed his 308th point with the Bruins with an assist on Sean Kuraly’s goal. And according to Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan, that puts the defenseman in fifth overall in D-man scoring.

With the primary helper on Kuraly's goal, Torey Krug is now up to 308 career points with the Bruins. He passes Glen Wesley for 5th in overall scoring for a Bruins defenseman. The full list: Bourque – 1,506 points

Orr – 888

Chara – 479

Park – 417

Krug – 308 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 12, 2019

— The Capitals now have 51 points on the season after the win, becoming the NHL’s second-fastest team to reach the 50-point mark needing just 33 games to get to that point.

The @Capitals (33 GP) required the second fewest games to collect their 50th standings point, trailing only the 2015-16 campaign (32 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/z5IARePt9n — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 12, 2019

— Zdeno Chara and Tom Wilson dropped the gloves in the first, with the 6-foot-9 defenseman narrowly getting the takedown.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images