Patrice Bergeron’s game Saturday was a pretty significant one.

Not only did the Bruins’ top-line center pick up an assist in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers, he also played in his 1,053rd career game. All of those games have been as a member of the B’s, putting him in with some pretty elite company.

Bergeron passed team general manager Don Sweeney to put him in third place for all-time games played in a Bruins uniform. He’s behind only Johnny Bucyk, who played in 1,436 games, and Ray Bourque, who skated in 1,519 games, according to the team.

Only time will tell if Bergeron becomes the leader.

