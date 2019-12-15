Patrice Bergeron’s game Saturday was a pretty significant one.
Not only did the Bruins’ top-line center pick up an assist in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers, he also played in his 1,053rd career game. All of those games have been as a member of the B’s, putting him in with some pretty elite company.
Bergeron passed team general manager Don Sweeney to put him in third place for all-time games played in a Bruins uniform. He’s behind only Johnny Bucyk, who played in 1,436 games, and Ray Bourque, who skated in 1,519 games, according to the team.
There's a new top three.
Patrice Bergeron is playing in his 1,053rd career game tonight, passing Don Sweeney for sole possession of third place on the team's all-time list.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PyjBvNAT8x
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 15, 2019
Only time will tell if Bergeron becomes the leader.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images