Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron has a chance to go to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. But he’ll need your help to get there.

The Boston Bruins center was selected to the 2020 All-Star Last Man In Vote. Now fans must vote in order for Bergeron to secure the last spot. He’ll join a player from the 30 other teams.

Tuukka Rask on Monday was named to the All-Star team, joining David Pastrnak as the members of the Bruins who will represent the Atlantic Division. Pastrnak was named captain of the team Dec. 21.

Bergeron is third in scoring for Boston with 17 goals and 18 assists. The center played in his first All-Star Game in 2015.

The 2020 All-Star Game will take place Jan. 26 at SAP Center.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images