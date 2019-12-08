Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steven Kampfer is on the move.

The Bruins defenseman was placed on waivers Sunday for the purpose of assigning him to Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence, the team announced Sunday.

The 31-year-old appeared in just four games for Boston during the 2019-20 season.

Kampfer, who’s spent the majority of his eight-year NHL career in Boston, had six points (three goals, three assists) in 35 games for the Bruins during the 2018-19 regular season. He had one goal (a crucial one, at that) in just three postseason games.

The blueliner has played in 205 NHL games, amassing 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) along the way.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images