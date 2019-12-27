Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, this isn’t good news.

Boston Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko was injured Thursday in the opening minute in his first game of the 2020 World Juniors Tournament. The 19-year-old winger, a member of the Czech Republic squad, took quite a fall after being hit from behind, and was slow to get up. He did not return to the game.

(You can see how the play unfolded here.)

Head coach Vaclav Varada called it an MCL injury, according to Sports-Express’ Igor Eronko. A timeline for Lauko’s return has not been released.

This isn’t the only injury Lauko has sustained of late. He was stretchered off the ice during a game with the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence earlier this month after colliding with Utica Comets forward Justin Bailey in front of the opposing bench.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images