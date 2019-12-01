Jack Studnicka got a taste of life in the NHL, but now it’s back to refining his game in the American League.

The Boston Bruins on Sunday announced Studnicka was sent down to the Providence Bruins. The 2017 second-round pick played in two games with Boston, registering an assist.

Also joining Studnicka on the trip down is John Moore, who has been out since undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason. Moore is getting sent down on a conditioning loan, so he’ll return to Boston once his run with Providence concludes. The veteran defenseman sustained the shoulder injury late in the 2018-19 regular season, but elected to delay surgery so he could gut through it during the postseason. Days after the Stanley Cup Final concluded, Moore had the procedure done and has been rehabbing since.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Saturday that both Moore and David Backes were “very close” to returns. Backes will go back into the lineup Sunday night against the Montreal Canadiens, and it seems Moore is not far behind him.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images