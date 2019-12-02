Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday’s game didn’t start the way the Boston Bruins planned.

After defeating the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 26, 8-1, they started the game much differently Sunday night against Boston jumping out to an early lead just under two minutes into the contest.

The Bruins struggled throughout the first period in the neutral zone, leading to multiple opportunities for the Canadiens. Montreal entered the contest win-less in its last seven contests.

For more on the Bruins’ first period play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images