Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That’s how you start a hockey game.

The Bruins entered Thursday night’s contest losers of six of their last seven games. But Boston got off to a hot start, taking an early 1-0 lead over the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Anders Bjork potted his fifth goal of the season after taking in a feed from Charlie Coyle in the first period. The Bruins’ offense was strong throughout the frame with constant pressure in the New York Islanders’ defensive zone.

For more on the squad’s first-period offensive play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam,” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images