The Boston Bruins started off slowly and were never able to recover Monday night.

Boston dropped its third straight game at the hands of the Ottawa Senators, 5-2 at Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa got off to a hot start with Artem Anisimov finding the back of the net just under two minutes into the contest, and Anthony Duclair would follow that up roughly 15 minutes later to extend the Senators’ lead.

The Bruins would get one back with Patrice Bergeron notching his ninth goal of the season, and Jake DeBrusk rang the horn with just over two minutes remaining in regulation, but it wouldn’t be enough.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images