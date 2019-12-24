Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a few rough weeks, Monday was a good sign for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins have been struggling, but thrived as they took down the Washington Capitals, 7-3, behind a massive first period.

Jake DeBrusk got the scoring started for Boston with his ninth goal of the season. Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork then notched two goals 27 seconds apart to extend the lead to three before Patrice Bergeron extended it even further. Charlie Coyle kept Boston’s offense afloat in the second period as he tallied career goal No. 100 to broaden the Bruins’ lead.

While the Capitals got a few goals back, it wouldn’t be enough as Boston’s offense continued to fire on all cylinders in the third period.

After the game head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the massive win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

