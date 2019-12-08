Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After 17 games, the Boston Bruins finally have lost on home ice.

The Bruins welcomed the Colorado Avalanche to TD Garden on Saturday night but didn’t get the result they hoped losing their first game of the 2019-20 season at home 4-1.

Chris Wagner got the scoring started early for Boston in the first period, but the Bruins would struggle for the remainder of the game giving up four unanswered goals in the contest.

After the game head coach Bruce Cassidy talked to Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the loss. To hear what he had to say, check out “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images