The NHL standings might say otherwise, but the Boston Bruins are at the head of the pack.

The Bruins took over first place in the latest editions of ESPN’s and NHL.com’s weekly NHL power rankings. Boston was second last week in both power rankings, but wins over the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes extended Boston’s winning streak to eight games and left ESPN and NHL.com no choice but to move the Bruins into the top spot.

In the spirit of the holiday shopping season, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski assigned each NHL team with a toy that “defines” them and he compared the top-ranked Bruins to Tickle-Me Elmo.

“The year was 1996,” Wyshynski wrote Thursday. “A craze swept the nation. Something known for its adorableness, popularity and record-breaking numbers. Something that would shake and giggle when you tried to hold him. Then? Tickle-Me Elmo. Now? David Pastrnak.”

The Bruins’ penchant by scoring late goals impressed NHL.com’s Dan Rosen.

“Hit: The Bruins have outscored opponents 16-3 in the third period during their eight-game winning streak. They have a point in 12 straight (9-0-3),” Rosen wrote Thursday.

“Miss: Center Patrice Bergeron has missed five games with a lower-body injury.”

The Bruins will host the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche and visit the Ottawa Senators and second-ranked Washington Capitals before ESPN and NHL.com revise their NHL power rankings again. If the Bruins continue their winning run, another week atop the power rankings will be inevitable.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images