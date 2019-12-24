BOSTON — The Boston Bruins found lots of success Monday night against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden, but it didn’t come without a bit of bad news.
Torey Krug headed down the tunnel in the second period after taking a hit from Tom Wilson and crashing into the boards by the Caps’ bench five minutes into the frame.
big Tom coming thru pic.twitter.com/9B95xXjWyK
— Washington ☃️ Capitals (@Capitals) December 24, 2019
The B’s announced the blueliner would not return to the game.
UPDATE: Torey Krug (upper body) will not return to tonight's game.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 24, 2019
