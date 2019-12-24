BOSTON — The Boston Bruins found lots of success Monday night against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden, but it didn’t come without a bit of bad news.

Torey Krug headed down the tunnel in the second period after taking a hit from Tom Wilson and crashing into the boards by the Caps’ bench five minutes into the frame.

The B’s announced the blueliner would not return to the game.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images