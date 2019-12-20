Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was another tough night for the Boston Bruins.

After taking an eight-game winning streak from the end of the November, to the beginning of December, the squad has struggled. Boston fell to the New York Islanders on Thursday night, 3-2 in a shootout, for their sixth loss in the seven games since the winning streak ended.

The contest started off well with Anders Bjork notching his fifth goal of the season, but the team would struggle from there.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images