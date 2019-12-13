Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After scoring early, the Boston Bruins’ offense went cold for most of the night Thursday.

Patrice Bergeron got the Bruins on the board just 4:26 into the first period, and the team would not score again until there was just over three minutes remaining in the game.

During that span, the Tampa Bay Lightning potted three goals, which would be enough as they took the contest, 3-2.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images