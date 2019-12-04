Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Montreal Canadiens fans are some of the most aggressive in the NHL, something Jake DeBrusk knows all too well.

During an appearance Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” the Boston Bruins forward revealed he once was spot on by a fan at the Bell Center. And, believe it or not, DeBrusk apparently didn’t mind.

“My rookie year, I was coming out for warmups and I got spit on. Somebody spit on me,” DeBrusk said. ” … That was kind of cool though, I kinda liked it.”

Listen to DeBrusk tell the story at the 29-minute mark in the audio player below:

Toucher & Rich: Billy Jaffe & Jake DeBrusk (Hour 4) https://t.co/1h4MW4jlWy @toucherandrich — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) December 4, 2019

Talk about a hostile crowd.

The Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday to remain atop the NHL’s overall standings. Boston will return to the ice Thursday night when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images