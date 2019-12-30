Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Game 2 of the Bruins’ home-and-home series against the Sabres sure was entertaining.

After taking Game 1 with a 3-0 victory at First Niagara Center on Friday, Boston topped Buffalo once again Sunday with a 3-2 win at TD Garden. The Bruins win streak now sits at three games, with two wins coming against the Sabres.

David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk (twice) scored for the Bruins. Rasmus Ristolainen and Curtis Lazar scored for the Sabres.

Tuukka Rask pushed away 24 shots while Linus Ullmark blocked 19.

The Bruins improve to 24-7-9 while the Sabres fall to 17-16-7.

Here’s how it all went down:

BOSTON LANDS FIRST PUNCH

Buffalo had an early edge, but Boston scored first.

The B’s wound up on the penalty kill nearly three minutes in after getting called for too many men on the ice, but some quality defense and goaltending helped keep things scoreless early.

Pastrnak put Boston on the board first on a nifty tic-tac-toe play, earning his league-leading 28th goal in the process. Brad Marchand notched his team-leading 37th assist on the play.

The Sabres went back on the power play after Chris Wagner was called for tripping Brandon Montour with 3:25 on the clock, but couldn’t capitalize.

Despite entering the second period down a goal, the Sabres outshot the Bruins 7-2 in the first. (That’s the fewest shots on goal for Boston in the opening 20 minutes this season.)

BUFFALO PUSHES BACK

The Sabres’ persistence paid off in the second.

Buffalo pushed back nearly six-and-a-half minutes into the period, knotting things at one goal apiece on Ristolainen’s fourth goal of the season.

Boston went 0-for-3 on the power play, missing several quality chances to break the tie. Buffalo continued to outshoot the Bruins 19-13 through two frames.

It was announced late in the period that Connor Clifton would not return to the game after sustaining an upper-body injury. He recorded just 5:52 of ice time.

JAKE DEBRUSK SEALS IT

Once again, Boston began the period on the man advantage.

This time, the B’s had a four-minute power play after Larsson was called for tripping and hooking 1:23 into the period. And DeBrusk took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring two power-play goals in a matter of 18 seconds all on his own.

Lazar made it a one-goal game on a delayed penalty less than three minutes later with his second goal of the season.

The Sabres had a chance to tie things up with four minutes to play after Brett Richie was called for tripping, but Boston kept Buffalo at bay. Jack Eichel exited the game late in the third for chirping at an official.

The Sabres pulled Ullmark at the 2:01 mark to gain the extra attacker but wound up on the penalty kill with just 17 seconds on the clock instead.

And that’s all the Bruins needed for the win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will visit the lowly New Jersey Devils on Tuesday in their final game of the decade. Tip-off from Prudential Center slated for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images