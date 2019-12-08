Quite a few teams this season have learned the hard way that a lead against the Boston Bruins isn’t always safe.

The Bruins erased a two-goal lead Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks. They did the same thing a couple weeks ago against the Minnesota Wild. The list goes on. But wouldn’t you know it, when faced with a team that is at their level, the Bruins were unable to pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat Saturday night at TD Garden.

Down 3-1 entering the third period, Boston conceded the only goal of the frame, falling 4-1 for the first home regulation loss of the season. It should come as little surprise that it was a team like the Avalanche that taught the Bruins the lesson that if they cruise for much of the game, flipping a switch late isn’t going to just flip their fortune.

“I think Colorado is an excellent hockey team, full value for the win,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game, via a team-provided transcript. “Snapped pucks around, played to their strength, a lot of pace, their defense really move the puck well, they attack, work to get inside, really worked hard to keep the puck out of their net late in the game when it mattered. I think that’s where their growth of their team would be, I guess, now, where they’ve probably taken a step to the playoffs, understanding what it takes. I give them a lot of credit there.

“For us, lack of urgency,” Cassidy continued. “We talked about it the other night, again tonight, some of that definitely in our game early on. If we’re on our toes, I think we’re cleaner. I’m not going to say that we’re not going to execute from time to time, but it’s been an issue for us I think.”

Next week will feature more stiff tests for the Bruins, with the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers on the schedule, as well as the Tampa Bay Lightning. There have been, as Cassidy would put it, a lot of passengers lately. That’ll have to change.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Avalanche-Bruins game:

— The loss was the Bruins’ first regulation defeat at home this season.

While that record in and of itself was impressive, it actually ties into a bigger record. That was the first regulation home loss for any Boston team since the Red Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 28. So yeah, it’s been a while.

— Chris Wagner hasn’t hit cruise control since signing a three-year extension on the eve of Thanksgiving.

The fourth-line winger has two goals in his last two games, posting Boston’s lone tally Saturday night.

— It was a tough night for Jaroslav Halak, who gave up three goals on 18 shots.

It wasn’t an outright bad performance for the backup goalie, especially given he didn’t get a ton of favors from his defense, but he clearly did not look sharp or in a position to steal a game for the Bruins. You could forgive him for that when you consider some of the saves he’s made and games he’s kept the Bruins in this season.

— John Moore remained in the lineup for the second straight night, with Connor Clifton getting scratched again.

As was the case in his season debut Thursday, it’s clear Moore has earned the trust of Cassidy and the coaching staff. He skated 17:16, lowest on defense by just 10 seconds.

Moore’ one-timer from the point in the first period was tipped in by Wagner, and the 29-year-old added two hits in the game.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images