It’s over. It’s finally over.

The Bruins snapped their five-game skid Saturday night with a 4-2 win against the Panthers at BB&T Center. Florida made it interesting in the third, making it a one-goal game after being down 3-0, but the B’s held on to secure their first W in five games.

Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci and David Pastrnak (twice) had Boston’s tallies, while Mike Pysyk and Keith Yandle accounted for Florida’s goals.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 30 pucks, while Sergei Bobrovsky turned away 38.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 21-7-6, while the Panthers fell to 15-12-5.

Here’s how it all went down:

STRONG FIRST

Boston came out of the gate strong and played its best first period probably of the season. The Bruins peppered Bobrovsky with 10 shots in the first six minutes of the game, but were unable to find the back of the net. That all changed, though, with 5:19 to go when DeBrusk was all over an Anton Stralman whiff, going end-to-end and wristing the puck past Bobrovsky for the 1-0 lead.

The B’s took the 1-0 lead into the second behind 22 shots compared to Florida’s 11.

PASTA ADDS TO LEAGUE LEAD

After being held pointless in his last five games, Krejci finally got back at it early in the second period when Torey Krug fed his teammate the puck before Krejci one-timed it home from the high slot, narrowly trickling through Bobrovsky’s legs and over the line just 3:14 into the period.

Boston got an insurance goal on the power play from the league-leader in goals when Brad Marchand beautifully fed Pastrnak the puck out front, who potted his 27th goal of the year to make it 3-0.

The Bruins played a solid 40 minutes and found themselves up 3-0 after two periods of hockey. They continued to outshoot the Panthers 31-22.

PANTHERS MAKE IT INTERESTING

The Panthers got some life about three minutes into the third when Pysyk scored after a desperate net-front scramble to cut in Boston’s lead 3-1.

The B’s were awarded a Pastrnak penalty shot, but the winger missed potting his second goal of the game.

Florida made things interesting with 10:47 to go when Yandle went top-shelf from a the blueline to make it a 3-2 game.

The Panthers continued to fight to tie the game, but were unsuccessful. Pastrnak scored the empty-net goal with 2:10 left to seal the victory despite a late 6-on-4 in the final minute of the game after Boston was called for interference and Florida opted to pull its goalie again. But the Panther ultimately would come up empty.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will enjoy the next few days off before welcoming the Los Angeles Kings to Boston on Tuesday. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images