A great week of college sports on the NESN networks is set to wrap up with an action-packed weekend.

It all starts Saturday afternoon in a men’s college hockey matchup between Dartmouth and the No. 12 Northeastern Huskies. Dartmouth enters the game as the fifth-place team in the ECAC while Northeastern sits tied for third place in Hockey East.

(We interviewed Northeastern forward Tyler Madden in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”)

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust where EACH relationship matters.

Finally, the weekend closes Sunday afternoon when Boston University hosts Boston College in a women’s college basketball rivalry game.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Saturday, Dec. 14

4 p.m. ET — Men’s college hockey: Dartmouth at No. 12 Northeastern (NESN)

Sunday, Dec. 15

2 p.m. ET — Women’s college basketball: Boston College at Boston University (NESN)

Thumbnail photo via NESN