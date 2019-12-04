Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re into college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday when the No. 8-ranked Boston College women’s hockey team visits No. 9 Boston University at 7 p.m. ET in the latest installment in the Comm. Ave rivalry. At the same time, Merrickmack will visit UNH in a matchup of two Men’s Hockey East teams looking to climb up the league standings.

Next up is a “Super Saturday” headlined by two more Hockey East games. BC will host BU in the second half of the two teams’ home-and-home series, while Maine will visit No. 11 UMass in a highly anticipated Men’s Hockey East clash.

(We interviewed BU women’s hockey head coach Brian Durocher in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”)

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Additionally, Saturday features a pair of men’s college basketball matchups, UMass at Harvard and Davidson at Northeastern, while the No. 8-ranked Florida State women’s basketball team will visit Clemson on Sunday.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Nov. 29

7 p.m.. — Men’s Hockey East: Merrimack at New Hampshire (NESN)

7 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: No. 8 Boston College at No. 9 Boston University (NESNplus)

Saturday, Nov. 30

1 p.m. — Men’s college basketball: UMass at Harvard (NESN)

1:30 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East (NESN): No. 9 Boston University at No. 8 Boston College (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — Men’s college basketball: Davidson at Northeastern (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 11 UMass (NESNplus)

Sunday, Dec. 1

12 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: No. 8 Florida State at Clemson (NESN)

