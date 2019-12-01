The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars both sit at 4-7 entering their Week 13 matchup, but the former seems to be in a better spot than the latter.

Jacksonville has lost three consecutive games by 20 or more points entering Sunday, while the Buccaneers are coming off a 35-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jamies Winston has thrown for 300-plus yards in six straight games to help pace Tampa Bay’s passing attack.

Nick Foles has lost his first two games back from injured reserve, but will look to bounce back and grab his first win of the year in his fourth start Sunday at home.

Here’s how to watch Buccaneers-Jaguars:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images