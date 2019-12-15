Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two under .500 teams meet Sunday in Detroit.

The 3-9-1 Lions welcome the 6-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Ford Field, but the visitors have fared much better of late than their next opponent.

Tampa Bay has won four of its last five games entering Sunday, but was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14 when the Lions fell to the Minnesota Vikings. So, to put it politely, there’s not much at stake in this one.

Here’s how to watch Buccaneers vs Lions online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images