The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the NBA’s top teams this season, so it’s only natural they brag a bit from time to time.

But one tweet isn’t aging so well.

After the Lakers crushed the banged-up Golden State Warriors 123-101 in a preseason matchup, the team’s social media team made a hefty claim on Twitter.

“Consider this a warning, @NBA,” the tweet read.

But that comment would come back to bite the Lakers more than two months later when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Los Angeles, 111-104 at Fiserv Forum. And the Bucks’ social media team used the Lakers’ cockiness against them.

“Was this just for preseason? Asking for a friend,” they tweeted.

Check. Mate.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images