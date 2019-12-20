The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the NBA’s top teams this season, so it’s only natural they brag a bit from time to time.
But one tweet isn’t aging so well.
After the Lakers crushed the banged-up Golden State Warriors 123-101 in a preseason matchup, the team’s social media team made a hefty claim on Twitter.
“Consider this a warning, @NBA,” the tweet read.
But that comment would come back to bite the Lakers more than two months later when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Los Angeles, 111-104 at Fiserv Forum. And the Bucks’ social media team used the Lakers’ cockiness against them.
“Was this just for preseason? Asking for a friend,” they tweeted.
Was this just for preseason?
Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/JgRVg4itWe
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 20, 2019
Check. Mate.
Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images