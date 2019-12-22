Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bills fans aren’t happy with Tom Brady — what else is new?

Of course, Buffalonians primarily are ticked off that the New England Patriots quarterback led his team to a win over the Bills at Gillette Stadium. However, Bills fans also are miffed over what they believe was an unsportsmanlike penalty that should have been called Saturday night.

At one point during the Patriots’ AFC East-clinching victory, Brady appeared to attempt to trip Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver. Brady seemingly did so as a reaction to Oliver pushing off the 42-year-old’s stomach while getting back to his feet.

Either way, Bills fans aren’t happy.

Check out some of the responses:

If someone does this to Brady it would be a unsportsmanlike conduct — frank (@FrankieV29) December 21, 2019

The Grayson Allen of NFL quarterbacks. — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) December 21, 2019

Tom is getting a lil petulant out there. — lt3taylor ✌🇺🇸 (@lt3taylor) December 21, 2019

Dirt bag brady — x-Cliff Walters (@semperfi1812) December 21, 2019

Ridiculous! Watching these refs omg! — Kerry O'Brien (@_pkobrien1224) December 21, 2019

Fine that sorry SOB — Josh Christman (@JoshChristman86) December 21, 2019

He’s such a punk. Someone take 15 yards and crush him please. — Eric Sepci (@ecseps) December 21, 2019

This is the reason I’ve always hated him, he does stuff like this all the time. I never hated Marino I respected him this guy deserves no ones respect. His coach taped teams forever and he’s smart enough to retain it, look at his stats pre and post spygate — Justin Messina (@Jmess1485) December 22, 2019

Brady deserved his ACL blowout that year. — v. finch (@vfinch) December 22, 2019

That’s as innocuous as it gets from both players. Stuff like that happens all the time during football games.

But hey, people will search for any reason to dump on Brady and the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images