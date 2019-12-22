Bills fans aren’t happy with Tom Brady — what else is new?

Of course, Buffalonians primarily are ticked off that the New England Patriots quarterback led his team to a win over the Bills at Gillette Stadium. However, Bills fans also are miffed over what they believe was an unsportsmanlike penalty that should have been called Saturday night.

At one point during the Patriots’ AFC East-clinching victory, Brady appeared to attempt to trip Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver. Brady seemingly did so as a reaction to Oliver pushing off the 42-year-old’s stomach while getting back to his feet.

Either way, Bills fans aren’t happy.

Check out some of the responses:

That’s as innocuous as it gets from both players. Stuff like that happens all the time during football games.

But hey, people will search for any reason to dump on Brady and the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images