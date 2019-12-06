It’s a long shot, but David Pastrnak or Brad Marchand might end the Boston Bruins long wait for a Hart Trophy winner.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski tabbed Pastrnak as a Hart Trophy finalist and also added Marchand’s name to the mix Tuesday in his latest “NHL Awards Watch” piece. While Pastrnak leads the NHL in goals with 25, easily justifying his place among the Hart Trophy contenders, Marchand’s invaluable contributions — 44 points, tied for third-most in the league — also put him in the running for the league MVP award.

“Pastrnak leads the NHL with 25 goals and has 42 points overall (44 after Thursday’s Chicago Blackhawks versus Bruins game), Wyshynski wrote. “His scoring pace early in this season is the stuff of legend: Pastrnak is the third player in the past 25 years to have scored at least 25 goals in his first 27 games, joining Jaromir Jagr (who did it twice) and Mario Lemieux. As with (Edmonton Oilers’ Connor) McDavid, many of these goals have gone straight to the highlight reel. His play is one reason the Bruins are near the top of the NHL in points and have positioned themselves as Stanley Cup favorites again.

“Yet linemate Brad Marchand has a legitimate claim to the Hart as well. He has been on the ice for 23 of Pastrnak’s 25 goals, assisting on 13 of them. He’s second in the NHL in goals above average (12.5) and wins above replacement (2.1). Like McDavid and (the Oilers’ Leon) Draisaitl, take your pick: Of Boston’s 99 goals scored, Pastrnak or Marchand has been on the ice for 61 (61.6%).”

Despite Marchand’s and Pastrnak’s feats, Wyshynski believes McDavid is the Hart Trophy “favorite.” Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon, and Pastrnak are McDavid’s closest contenders, with Marchand trailing them by no great distance.

While injuries and team performances will weigh heavily into voting for the Hart Trophy and the NHL’s other awards, Pastrnak and Marchand have legitimate hopes of becoming the first Bruins player to win the Hart Trophy since Phil Esposito did so in 1973-74.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images