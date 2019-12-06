FOXBORO, Mass. — Put speed on speed. That was the New England Patriots’ strategy in last year’s AFC Championship Game.

The plan was simple: Have slot cornerback Jonathan Jones (their fastest defender) shadow Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill (widely considered the fastest player in the NFL), with fleet-footed safety Devin McCourty providing help over the top.

Hill had torched the Patriots for 275 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the teams’ previous two meetings, including a 7-142-3 line earlier that season. With a trip to Super Bowl LIII on the line, limiting his big-play potential was priority No. 1.

They succeeded.

Hill caught one 42-yard bomb during the second quarter but otherwise was silent as the Patriots withstood a late-game onslaught by Patrick Mahomes and Co. to win 37-31 in overtime. The wideout’s lone reception on four targets came while backup Keion Crossen — who possessed similar speed but far less polish in coverage — was in the game for Jones.

During the game, NFL Films microphones caught McCourty calling the constant doubling of Hill “probably the best defense ever.”

Now, can they shut Hill down a second time? That’s the challenge facing Jones, McCourty and the rest of the Patriots’ defense with Kansas City set to visit Gillette Stadium this Sunday.

“I think we had a good game plan last year in the AFC Championship, and we came out — between Devin and myself — and executed,” Jones said Thursday. “I think it’s got to be the same this year, whatever we decide to do and how we’re going to do it. I think that’s going to be key: sticking to the game plan and getting it done.”

Hill was relatively quiet last week as he returned from injury in the Chiefs’ 40-9 demolition of the Oakland Raiders (five catches, 55 yards), but he posted monster numbers in Weeks 9 and 10, catching six passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Minnesota Vikings and 11 for 157 and one score in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“(We need to) have some consistency and slow him down,” said Jones, who broke up a pass intended for Hill in the end zone in the AFC title game. “A lot of his plays are explosive plays, and they’re all down the field. There are some catches he makes 8 yards (downfield) and turns it into a 30-, 40-yard gain. I think limiting those are always key.”

Jones surrendered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills during last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, but he’s been one of the Patriots’ better cover men this season. His eight passes defended (all breakups) through 12 games ranks second on the team behind top corner Stephon Gilmore.

It remains to be seen whether the Patriots will deploy the Jones/McCourty combo against Hill again this weekend, and Hill is far from the only Chiefs’ only dangerous offensive weapon. Remember, Kansas City still hung 31 points on the Pats in January despite receiving little from their No. 1 deep threat.

Tight end Travis Kelce is, as Patriots coach Bill Belichick put it earlier this week, “one of the best receivers in the league,” regardless of position. He leads the team in catches and receiving yards and ranks in the top 15 league-wide in both categories. Sammy Watkins has been quiet of late but has a 198-yard, three-touchdown performance on his record this season, and rookie Mecole Hardman is a burner with Hill-esque pace.

“There’s no speed like that in the NFL,” safety Duron Harmon said. “Obviously, we have fast guys — we have some guys who are 4.3 guys, some 4.4 guys. But they’ve got two guys who are literally running under 4.3 with Hardman and Tyreek Hill. That’s unique. Most people don’t even have one guy like that on the team, and they have two.”

Added Jones: “Everyone (in that offense) has speed. That’s the thing they’re built off. I think we’re going to bring physicality, and it’s going to be a good one.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images