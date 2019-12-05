Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Carlos Carrasco’s story continues to get better and better.

The Cleveland Indians pitcher was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June and missed three months of the season as he battled the disease. Carrasco quickly returned to baseball in September making appearances out of the Indians’ bullpen as Cleveland fought for a playoff berth down the stretch.

Now, he’s been named Major League Baseball’s American League Comeback Player of the Year.

For more on Carrasco’s big day, check out the “Nissan Social Drive,” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images