Carlos Carrasco’s story continues to get better and better.
The Cleveland Indians pitcher was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June and missed three months of the season as he battled the disease. Carrasco quickly returned to baseball in September making appearances out of the Indians’ bullpen as Cleveland fought for a playoff berth down the stretch.
Now, he’s been named Major League Baseball’s American League Comeback Player of the Year.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images