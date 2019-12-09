Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are expected to receive a boost Monday night.

Gordon Hayward is in line to return to game action when the Celtics square off with the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Hayward, who suffered a fractured left hand Nov. 9, originally wasn’t expected back until closer to Christmas Day.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the C’s and Cavs. Boston grabbed a 119-113 win in Cleveland back on Nov. 5.

Here’s how to watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics online:

When: Monday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

