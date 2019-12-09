The Boston Celtics are expected to receive a boost Monday night.
Gordon Hayward is in line to return to game action when the Celtics square off with the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Hayward, who suffered a fractured left hand Nov. 9, originally wasn’t expected back until closer to Christmas Day.
This will be the second meeting of the season between the C’s and Cavs. Boston grabbed a 119-113 win in Cleveland back on Nov. 5.
