Vincent Poirier is set to take his talents to Maine.

The Boston Celtics on Thursday assigned the rookie center to the Maine Red Claws, their NBA G League affiliate. Boston announced the roster move on Twitter, and the Red Claws confirmed Poirier will dress Thursday night for their game against the Wisconsin Herd.

Poirier has played in just seven games this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.6 minutes per contest.

WBZ’s Adam Kaufman and Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith offered sensible theories as to why the Celtics assigned Poirier, 26, to the Red Claws.

The Celtics didn’t indicate how much time Poirier will spend with the Red Claws. The Celtics will play their next game Friday when they host the Denver Nuggets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images