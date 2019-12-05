Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vincent Poirier is set to take his talents to Maine.

The Boston Celtics on Thursday assigned the rookie center to the Maine Red Claws, their NBA G League affiliate. Boston announced the roster move on Twitter, and the Red Claws confirmed Poirier will dress Thursday night for their game against the Wisconsin Herd.

We have assigned Vincent Poirier to the @maineredclaws #FlywireTeamTransactions — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 5, 2019

The @celtics have assigned Vincent Poirier to the Red Claws – Poirier will be in uniform tonight vs. @WisconsinHerd TICKETS: https://t.co/RErzdfsl7i#CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/CMVLpLUMAY — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) December 5, 2019

Poirier has played in just seven games this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.6 minutes per contest.

WBZ’s Adam Kaufman and Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith offered sensible theories as to why the Celtics assigned Poirier, 26, to the Red Claws.

The Boston Celtics have assigned center Vincent Poirier to the Maine Red Claws of the NBAGL. With Tacko Fall still out, Poirier not logging much time in Boston, this is a good chance for him to get game minutes with Maine having a home game tonight. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 5, 2019

The #Celtics assigned Vincent Poirier to the @maineredclaws. Makes sense. Get him some work. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) December 5, 2019

The Celtics didn’t indicate how much time Poirier will spend with the Red Claws. The Celtics will play their next game Friday when they host the Denver Nuggets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images