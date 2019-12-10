Gordon Hayward returned to the Celtics sooner than expected and dropped 14 points in Boston’s 110-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

The Cavs, who fell to 5-18, proved to be a good team for the forward to get back into things after being sidelined since Nov. 9 when he fractured his hand against the San Antonio Spurs. But Hayward knows it will take time for him to be back to 100 percent, but doesn’t feel as if his hand had any negative affect on Monday’s game.

“The hand feels good,” Hayward said Monday, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “Get some more treatment on it (Tuesday). Get ready for the next game. (I didn’t notice anything) when I was out there playing. I think tonight was a good test, too, dealing with their bigs and trying to block them out. Certainly, like I said, I have to build some more strength up in it. My motion is not all the way back, but I don’t feel like it affected me.”

The C’s are off to a hot start to the 2019-20 season as the team appears to be clicking on all cylinders. And with Hayward nearing full health, it only will add to just how dangerous Boston will be as we get deeper into the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images