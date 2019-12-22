Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE: Carson Edwards (right squad contusion) has been recalled from the Maine Red Claws and is listed as “probable” on the injury report.

ORIGINAL STORY: Gordon Hayward’s return to the court will have to wait.

The Boston Celtics forward has been downgraded from “questionable” to “out” for Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden thanks to a sore left foot, according to the team. The injury, which was bothering him prior to his Nov. 9 hand injury, has sidelined Hayward for the last two games.

Marcus Smart (eye infection), Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) and Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) are out as well.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Gordon Hayward has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/xQgdU06iwR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 22, 2019

Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. ET.

