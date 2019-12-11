Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will be a homecoming for Gordon Hayward.

Hayward, who was born in Indianapolis and went to college at Butler, will head to his home state for the first time this season to help lift Boston to its fifth straight victory.

So the 29-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday ahead of the matchup to post two throwback pictures before ending the post with a recent photo of him in C’s gear.

“Always love coming back home where basketball began for me! ⛹️‍♂️,” Hayward captioned the post. Check it out:

Tip-off from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images