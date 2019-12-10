The Celtics were ready for Grant Williams to hit his first 3-pointer. So ready, in fact, their excitement overshadowed their original plan.

Boston defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at TD Garden in a game that featured Gordon Hayward’s early return from a fractured hand, and Williams draining his first-career trey. And if you were watching the game closely, you may have noticed Brad Wanamaker on the ground when the shot went in.

Check it out:

So, was he just that excited he nearly passed out?

“He said the original plan was for the whole bench to pass out after the 3 but everyone else forgot in the moment,” Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb tweeted Monday night after speaking to Wanamaker.

It would be pretty funny to have watched the entire C’s bench collapse after Williams made his shot. But this also makes for a great story.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images