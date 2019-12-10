Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics were ready for Grant Williams to hit his first 3-pointer. So ready, in fact, their excitement overshadowed their original plan.

Boston defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at TD Garden in a game that featured Gordon Hayward’s early return from a fractured hand, and Williams draining his first-career trey. And if you were watching the game closely, you may have noticed Brad Wanamaker on the ground when the shot went in.

Check it out:

Grant Williams for three!!! pic.twitter.com/i5HES4y4fa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2019

So, was he just that excited he nearly passed out?

“He said the original plan was for the whole bench to pass out after the 3 but everyone else forgot in the moment,” Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb tweeted Monday night after speaking to Wanamaker.

Talked to Brad Wanamaker about him passing out on bench after the Grant Williams 3. He said the original plan was for the whole bench to pass out after the 3 but everyone else forgot in the moment. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 10, 2019

It would be pretty funny to have watched the entire C’s bench collapse after Williams made his shot. But this also makes for a great story.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images