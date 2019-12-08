Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics could regain a key player Monday night.

Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) has been upgraded to “questionable” for the Celtics’ matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden, the team announced Sunday afternoon. The star has been rehabbing from surgery he had after fracturing his hand during Boston’s 135-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. on Nov. 9

Robert Williams (left hip soreness) has been downgraded to “out.” Romeo Langford remains out with a right ankle sprain.

Hayward appeared optimistic about making a return sooner rather than later, telling reporters he potentially could return as early as Monday hours before the injury report was released.

“See how you feel when you wake up, go through shootaround,” Hayward said, per The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “We’ll see how it goes.”

This news surely will have Celtics fans on the edge of their seats for the next 24 hours. Monday’s tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images