Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward will boost his team’s prospects, having escaped a serious blow.

The Boston Celtics listed the forward as probable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at TD Garden. Hayward suffered a facial contusion Wednesday in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 122-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Although he exited the game in pain, tests seemingly indicate he avoided serious injury.

While Hayward likely will feature against Philadelphia, guard Marcus Smart will miss his third consecutive game due to an eye infection, and hip soreness will sideline center Robert Williams for the third consecutive contest.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs Philadelphia: Gordon Hayward (facial contusion) – PROBABLE

Marcus Smart (left eye infection) – OUT

Robert Williams (left hip soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 12, 2019

Hayward is averaging 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists per game this season.

The Celtics are 17-6 and in third place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 18-7 and in fourth place. Hayward’s presence might prove pivotal in the game between rivals, especially in light of reports that 76ers center Al Horford might miss the contest due to knee and hamstring problems.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images