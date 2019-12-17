Jayson Tatum is getting into the Christmas spirit by exploring his charitable side.

The Boston Celtics forward on Monday treated local kids from “No Books No Ball” — a program aimed at “that teaches children sportsmanship, athletic prowess and academic aptitude through teamwork, coaching and mentoring provided by civic-minded, volunteer role models,” per its Facebook page — to a shopping spree at a nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods ahead of the holiday. Tatum gave away gift cards and signed merchandise before the children perused the aisles for whatever they pleased.

“You know, in my third year being here, I really have a much better understanding of the impact and how much it means for somebody like myself, you know being apart of the Celtics, and how much the Celtics mean to Boston and the New England area,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston.

Check it out:

Jayson Tatum hosts local kids from 'No Books No Ball' on shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods 🎁💚🏀 pic.twitter.com/wCNeAPkjVq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 17, 2019

Talk about heartwarming.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images