Is Luka Doncic the second coming of Larry Legend?

Boston Celtics icon Robert Parish noted the “strong similarities” between the Dallas Mavericks superstar and Basketball Hall of Famer and Celtics hero Larry Bird. Parish, who played 12 seasons with Bird in Boston, believes Doncic’s well-rounded game and competitive mindset are similar to his longtime teammate’s.

“You can definitely say there are some similarities,” Parish said Saturday on SiriusXM Radio. “They both shoot the ball very well, they pass the ball very well, they’re both very good rebounders, defenders, they come to play every night.

“I will say this, though: He (Doncic) is one of the best 20-year-old’s I’ve seen in a long time, since maybe LeBron (James). He has the total package. It’s going to be interesting to see how good he is by the time his career is over.

“… I could definitely see why they look at his play and think of Larry (Bird) because there are some strong similarities in their games. And I like the fact that his teammates seem to enjoy playing with him, too. They seem to really enjoy playing for him and enjoying his assists, so that’s a positive sign.”

After winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2019, Doncic has rocketed to superstardom in Year 2 of his career in the Association. He’s averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists and is among the contenders to win the NBA MVP award.

Doncic’s gaudy numbers have prompted comparisons to Bird, who averaged 24.3 points, 10 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 13 seasons. However, Bird’s ability to lead the Celtics to glory — he was a three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP — raise his pedestal to a height Doncic might struggle to reach, despite his undeniable talent.

