After a weekend of rest following back-to-back losses, the Boston Celtics were back on the court practicing for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

But one notable name still was not on the court.

Marcus Smart remains out with an eye infection, the team announced Monday afternoon, and did not practice with the team. And according to head coach Brad Stevens, the infection has spread.

“It’s in both eyes now so he’s struggling a little bit,” Stevens told reporters Monday, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “… I was told this particular type of infection could be seven-to-10 days. We’re at seven (days) now.”

Whether Smart will be ready in time for Wednesday’s game in Dallas still is unclear. Tip-off from American Airlines Center is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images