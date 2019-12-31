Marcus Smart’s toughness is almost superhuman. So, too, is his ability to quickly recover from injuries that normally would sideline players for extended periods of time.

Well, these remarkable qualities apparently have earned the Boston Celtics guard a new nickname.

Check out this tweet from Celtics.com’s Amanda Pflugrad:

For those unaware, Wolverine is a an X-Men character who, among other things, has the ability to heal from nearly any wound. No word yet on whether Smart is made of Adamantium or some other rare metal.

