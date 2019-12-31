Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart’s toughness is almost superhuman. So, too, is his ability to quickly recover from injuries that normally would sideline players for extended periods of time.

Well, these remarkable qualities apparently have earned the Boston Celtics guard a new nickname.

Check out this tweet from Celtics.com’s Amanda Pflugrad:

Marcus Smart just told me pregame that he has earned a new nickname from his teammates. They now refer to him as WOLVERINE because of his body's ability to heal and come back quickly after an injury. — Amanda_Pflugrad (@Amanda_Pflugrad) December 31, 2019

For those unaware, Wolverine is a an X-Men character who, among other things, has the ability to heal from nearly any wound. No word yet on whether Smart is made of Adamantium or some other rare metal.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images