It’s been a rough go for the Celtics of late. Boston lost back-to-back games for the first time this season earlier this week, dropping games to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

So some much-needed rest was in order ahead of this Wednesday’s contest against the Mavericks in Dallas, and the C’s are taking full advantage of the time off.

“Sometimes you just need a break,” Jayson Tatum said Monday, per the team. “Get away from things, be with your family, get away from (the game). It’s a long season. So I think it helps out a lot.”

Daniel Theis likes to spend time at home during stretches like this, as well. And while he enjoys the company of his teammates and coaches, he also enjoys his downtime, however rare it may be.

“I think we were lucky to have, like, five days without a game,” Theis said. “Just taking two days off and get away completely. Guys went home just to see family and friends, just get away from it.”

Head coach Brad Stevens knows just how vital this break can be for the C’s, especially after a difficult stretch.

“Anytime that you can combine days off in a row, it’s huge in this. And you’re not doing it for the next game; you’re doing it for the cumulative schedule,” Stevens said. “Obviously, our next game is really tough, and I thought we were good today (at practice), but we need to be a bit better tomorrow to be prepared for Wednesday.”

Tip-off from American Airlines Center is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images