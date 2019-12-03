Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter needed a pick-me-up Tuesday morning, and Vincent Poirier delivered.

Kanter understandably was feeling down about not being able to see his family, and shared his emotions on Twitter. Poirier saw the tweet, and promised to come to this teammate’s aid.

Check out this exchange between the Boston Celtics centers:

I’m coming bro you need a hug 🤗 — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) December 3, 2019

Well, Poirier kept his promise.

Check out this video:

Today @EnesKanter was feeling a little be sad but don’t worry I’m here pic.twitter.com/4A1ZxHRZ5l — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) December 3, 2019

As if you needed more reasons to like this Celtics teams more than last season’s group.

The Celtics will return to the court Wednesday night when they host the Miami Heat. Boston is 14-5 to start the season, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images