Vincent Poirier might be awesome.

The Boston Celtics center underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair a fracture in his right pinkie finger. Poirier is expected to miss roughly six weeks.

After the surgery was completed, Poirier tweeted a picture of himself in the hospital, along with a new, rather scandalous nickname.

Take a look:

Guess who have a new finger ?

Vinnie sex finger pic.twitter.com/Jj6VkHRrWJ — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) December 18, 2019

Here’s hoping “Vinnie Sex Finger” sticks.

Here’s the full injury update from the Celtics:

#NEBHInjuryReport continued: Poirier is expected to return to play in 4-6 weeks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2019

With Poirier and Robert Williams both on the shelf, the Celtics are down to Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter and maybe Tacko Fall as options in the frontcourt. Consequently, many are wondering whether Boston could explore a trade for a player like Steven Adams — though such a deal probably is unrealistic.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images