The Celtics on Tuesday will look to close 2019 on a high note.

Boston will spend New Year’s Eve in Charlotte where it will take on the Hornets in a matinee matchup. The C’s enter the contest having won five of their last six, while the Hornets are riding a five-game losing streak.

This will be the teams’ third meeting of the season. The Celtics notched a 26-point win over the Hornets at TD Garden less than two weeks ago in addition to a 21-point triumph at Spectrum Center in early November.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Hornets online:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images