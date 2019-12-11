Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will take their win streak to the Midwest on Wednesday night.

Boston will look to notch its fifth consecutive victory when it squares off with the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. This will be the teams’ first meeting since the Celtics completed a first-round sweep of the Pacers last spring.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Pacers online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images