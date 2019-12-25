Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate will kick off with an Atlantic Division showdown.

The reigning world champion Toronto Raptors will host the Boston Celtics in a matchup of two of the East’s best. The Celtics currently hold the No. 2 spot in the conference standings, while the Raptors sit in fourth.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the teams. Boston’s first win of the campaign came over Toronto back in late October at TD Garden.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Raptors online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images