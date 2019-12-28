Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors don’t have to go back far to find film on one another.

TD Garden will play host to a meeting between the two Eastern Conference heavyweights Saturday night. The tilt comes just days after the two sides met on Christmas in Toronto, with Boston winning that matchup 118-102.

Entering the game, the Celtics’ 22-7 record is good for second in the conference, while the Raptors sit in fourth with a 21-10 mark.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Raptors online:

When: Saturday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images