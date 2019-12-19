Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chad Johnson apparently has his eyes set on a new career path.

Johnson, who last was on an NFL roster in 2012 with the Miami Dolphins, fancies himself as a legitimate kicking prospect. Ochocinco long has been an avid soccer fan and even has taken part in a Major League Soccer reserve game, but it looks like he now wants to put his leg to the test in the NFL.

Definitely trying out as a kicker in the NFL next year, if they give me a shot it’s a done deal easily‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 19, 2019

While Johnson probably is joking, his boot isn’t too shabby. Check out the former wide receiver drill a 60-yard field goal off a kicking tee in the video here.

Johnson’s short stint in New England was a disappointment, but maybe the Patriots should bring him back for a second go around as their kicking woes continue.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images