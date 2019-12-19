Chad Johnson apparently has his eyes set on a new career path.

Johnson, who last was on an NFL roster in 2012 with the Miami Dolphins, fancies himself as a legitimate kicking prospect. Ochocinco long has been an avid soccer fan and even has taken part in a Major League Soccer reserve game, but it looks like he now wants to put his leg to the test in the NFL.

While Johnson probably is joking, his boot isn’t too shabby. Check out the former wide receiver drill a 60-yard field goal off a kicking tee in the video here.

Johnson’s short stint in New England was a disappointment, but maybe the Patriots should bring him back for a second go around as their kicking woes continue.

