Two 4-8 teams face off in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars, losers of four straight blowouts, welcome the Chargers to TIAA Bank Field. Los Angeles hasn’t been great, either, of late, losing three straight entering Week 14.

Gardner Minshew will start after replacing Nick Foles in Week 13, while a struggling Philip Rivers looks to right his recent wrongs for the Chargers.

Here’s how to watch Chargers vs Jaguars online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports