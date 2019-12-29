Charlie Coyle engaged in a friendly game of rock-paper-scissors Friday night, and a video of the adorable encounter quickly went viral.

The Bruins forward spotted a sign that read “Rock paper scissors for a puck/Let’s go Bruins” during warmups before Boston’s eventual 3-0 victory over the Sabres in Buffalo. The sign was held by a young Bruins fan, who appeared eager to get a player’s attention.

So, Coyle took the youngster up on his offer.

It took a little while, but the young fan eventually earned himself a puck. But there’s a little more to the story than meets the eye.

“I had never seen (a rock, paper, scissors sign) before, so I thought it was pretty clever,” Coyle said Sunday, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “I usually do my warmups on the other side (of the ice) and I thought ‘Oh, somebody will be over there playing with him.’ I thought it was pretty creative, and he still had the sign up toward the end (of warm-ups) so I thought I’d go over there and play with him for a little bit.”

The video showed Coyle playing three rounds of rock-paper-scissors with the young fan, but the game apparently went much longer than that.

“When I first went up to him I did three separate (games) with him and I beat him every time. So I was 3-0 and then his friend banged on the glass and said ‘my turn’ and he beat me right away. So I tossed him a puck. I’m pretty sure I did one more with the kid and I beat him again.

“So then I went and did a lap, and that’s when the laps started happening. So I think I beat him a good seven times and I was feeling pretty good about my rock-paper-scissors shoot game. I was starting to think I might get stuck out there with the Zambonis coming out. I wanted to give one to him so bad. And he finally won, and I had a lot of fun with it. You could tell they were having fun with it and having some smiles.”

What’s not to love about this?

